ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Northland Capmk raised ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

