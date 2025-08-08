Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – August 5th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Accenture, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or heavily utilize AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics. These companies range from pure‐play AI developers and chipmakers to businesses integrating AI into their products and services. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and innovation driven by artificial intelligence, though these equities can be volatile based on technological breakthroughs and market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 18,623,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,738,066. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $7.30 on Tuesday, hitting $251.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.45. Accenture has a 12-month low of $247.80 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

