Top Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

Duolingo, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities of companies incorporated in mainland China that trade primarily on domestic venues like the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares and B-shares) or, for overseas listings, as H-shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in markets such as the United States. They provide investors with exposure to China’s economic growth but come with distinct regulatory frameworks, currency considerations, and market-access rules compared to Western exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.04. 535,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.13. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $160.14 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 1,056,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. Diageo has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,232.54. 37,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,642. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,192.09.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 428,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,080. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 2,088,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,894. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

