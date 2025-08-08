Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – August 5th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, and BTCS are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve digital assets, blockchain development, or ancillary services such as mining, trading platforms, and hardware manufacturing. Rather than buying cryptocurrencies directly, investors use these stocks to gain regulated exposure to the crypto ecosystem through traditional financial markets. Examples include crypto-mining firms, digital asset exchanges and semiconductor makers that supply specialized blockchain processing chips. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. 17,545,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,794,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 1,077,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,527. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 6,424,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,680,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.41.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 10,441,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,745,121. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 458,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

NASDAQ BTCS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

