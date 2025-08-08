Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 5th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, MercadoLibre, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Caterpillar, and Uber Technologies are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages, and asset managers. By holding these stocks, investors gain ownership in businesses that provide lending, risk management, and investment services, with returns and valuations often influenced by interest-rate movements, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, reaching $247.90. 10,487,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,020,731. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $15.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.51. 8,266,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,537,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.73 and its 200 day moving average is $259.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. 17,545,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,794,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $113.44.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $49.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,445.20. The company had a trading volume of 530,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,297. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,453.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. 62,125,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,983,547. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $436.92. 2,315,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. 10,765,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,109,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

