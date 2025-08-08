Top Retail Stocks To Consider – August 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Shopify are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is selling goods and services directly to consumers—whether through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms or a combination of both. Their performance is driven by factors like consumer spending patterns, seasonality and broader economic trends, making them particularly sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence and purchasing behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,153,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,015,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 184.34, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.49. Tesla has a 52-week low of $191.48 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $11.68 on Wednesday, hitting $214.60. 66,726,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,072,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.50. 30,863,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,994,957. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $526.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,781,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356,869. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $25.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 29,741,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,456,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $156.39.

