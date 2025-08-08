Top Shipping Stocks To Consider – August 6th

Get alerts:

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Safe & Green, Blackstone, and BWX Technologies are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own, operate or manage vessels transporting cargo by sea. Their share prices tend to reflect the health of global trade and freight markets, moving with changes in charter rates, fuel costs and shipping demand. Major subsectors include container liners, dry-bulk carriers and oil tankers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $27.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,138,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. Shopify has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $156.39.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,020. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38.

Safe & Green (SGBX)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 998,585,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,789. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $169.43. 1,665,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,974. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

BWXT traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. 1,427,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,803. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73.

