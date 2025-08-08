TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Seaport Res Ptn upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $421.11 and last traded at $415.13, with a volume of 112086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

