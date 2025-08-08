TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Announces Stock Repurchase Program

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

LON TCAP opened at GBX 286 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.88. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.24).

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 ($4.38) to GBX 374 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCAP

Insider Transactions at TP ICAP Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,271,592.28). Also, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total value of £559,769.31 ($752,782.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,571 shares of company stock worth $207,644,031. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TP ICAP Group

Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.