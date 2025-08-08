Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 607,041 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

