TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.9583.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

