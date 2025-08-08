Truist Financial Reiterates “$145.00” Price Target for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWXT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.37.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

