TSE:OR Q3 EPS Forecast Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$41.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$22.00 and a 52-week high of C$41.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

