Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Repurchase 43,000,000 Outstanding Stock

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

