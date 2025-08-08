UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $11.50 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

FLYW stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $54,878.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,990 shares in the company, valued at $220,779.60. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $35,579,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at $15,782,000. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,621,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,733,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 1,072,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

