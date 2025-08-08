UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

UFPI stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

