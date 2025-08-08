US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 782.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 955,303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WDS opened at $17.41 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

