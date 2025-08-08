US Bancorp DE Buys 282 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $170.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

