US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,946,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after acquiring an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 194,792 shares during the last quarter.

SFM opened at $151.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.63. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.87.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,171.94. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

