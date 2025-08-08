US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,576,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,181,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $7,813,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of WNS opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

