US Bancorp DE Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 7.3%

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.