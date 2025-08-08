US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after buying an additional 641,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

