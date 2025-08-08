US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.