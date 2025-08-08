US Bancorp DE Sells 1,115 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,446,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

