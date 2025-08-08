US Bancorp DE Sells 1,281 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.84%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

