US Bancorp DE Sells 145 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16,186.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 61.9% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

