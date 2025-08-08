US Bancorp DE Sells 1,511 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,273,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,004,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,815,000 after buying an additional 850,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,719,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,981,000 after buying an additional 645,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,467,000 after acquiring an additional 564,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $65.90 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

