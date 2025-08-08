US Bancorp DE Sells 2,354 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,896,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $710,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

