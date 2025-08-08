US Bancorp DE Sells 492 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Five Below stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

