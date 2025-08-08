US Bancorp DE Sells 5,006 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $12,114,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 800,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.