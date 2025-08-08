US Bancorp DE Sells 56,995 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,995 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Genmab A/S Profile



Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

