Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3%

VMI stock opened at $367.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.