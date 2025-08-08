Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after buying an additional 409,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 857,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 791,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

