Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Varonis Systems by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 529,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Varonis Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 522,075 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

