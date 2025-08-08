Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,111.16. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 63,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,068,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,510. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,219. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.