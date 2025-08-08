Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) vs. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Head to Head Survey

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -248.33% -132.73% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -102.72% -7,293.78% -158.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$40.16 million ($20.60) 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $9.78 million 0.35 -$9.64 million ($53.72) -0.01

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vincerx Pharma. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vincerx Pharma and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81,532.65%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

