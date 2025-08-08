Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 11.1% After Earnings Miss

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.52. 410,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,575,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,298,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,794.10. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,582 shares of company stock valued at $294,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 14.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $601.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.