Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £114,585.65 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ramon bought 138,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £114,585.65 ($154,095.82).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 83.58 ($1.12) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 62.40 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.49 ($1.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price for the company.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

