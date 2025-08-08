Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Voya Financial by 666.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

