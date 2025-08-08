Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.61 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

