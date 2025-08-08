W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. W.R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,676,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

