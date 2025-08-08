Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

