Wedbush Comments on Cinemark’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CNK stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

