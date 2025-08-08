Wedbush Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Tango Therapeutics

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.64. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 110,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

