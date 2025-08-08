Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $150.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of BNTX opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $78.47 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

