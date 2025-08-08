Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 187,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,365,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Shares of WDC opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

