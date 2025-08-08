What is Wedbush’s Forecast for FHTX Q1 Earnings?

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright raised Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $281.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

