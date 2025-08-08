What is William Blair’s Estimate for Amgen FY2025 Earnings?

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will earn $20.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $22.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.47 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $23.89 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $25.63 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $284.70 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after buying an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

