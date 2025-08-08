What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EQT Q1 Earnings?

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,779 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.