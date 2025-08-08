William Blair Estimates RBC Bearings’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for RBC Bearings’ current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.17.

Shares of RBC opened at $404.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.71. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $272.50 and a 1 year high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 428.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 633,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

